Turmoil Intensifies as Gaza Hospital Hit Amid Renewed Middle East Conflicts

At least 29 individuals were reported dead following Israeli airstrikes near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. The conflict has sparked related tensions across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia calling for an end to hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:25 IST
At least 29 people, including medical staff and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, as confirmed by Palestinian sources. The strikes further devastated the beleaguered area, where humanitarian aid has been severely restricted for months.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, the hospital director, described the situation as 'catastrophic' and confirmed the evacuation of an Indonesian medical team due to escalating violence. The Israeli military has denied targeting the hospital, stating efforts are ongoing to relocate patients and staff.

The broader conflict has reverberated across the Middle East, prompting Saudi Arabia to demand a ceasefire and call out Israel for its actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, border skirmishes have led to closures between Lebanon and Syria, intensifying regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

