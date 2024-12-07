Deadly Checkpoint Attack Rocks Northwestern Pakistan
Six Pakistani security personnel were killed and seven wounded in a checkpoint attack in northwestern Pakistan. The incident occurred in Kurram district, unrelated to ongoing sectarian clashes. An operation in Tank district eliminated 20 militants, including a key commander, involved in attacks on security forces.
On Saturday, a violent attack on a Frontier Corps checkpoint in Kurram district, northwest Pakistan, claimed the lives of six security personnel and injured seven others. The assault, carried out by armed assailants, was not linked to ongoing sectarian conflicts in the region, said police sources.
The attack took place in Bagam, located 200 kilometers south of Peshawar. The wounded were transported to a nearby military hospital, while officials continue to investigate the incident, with no immediate claims of responsibility made for the assault.
In a separate development on Saturday, an intelligence-led operation in Tank district successfully neutralized 20 militants affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban, including a commander. This effort targeted individuals involved in attacks on security forces and the murder of civilians.
