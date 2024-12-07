Left Menu

Deadly Checkpoint Attack Rocks Northwestern Pakistan

Six Pakistani security personnel were killed and seven wounded in a checkpoint attack in northwestern Pakistan. The incident occurred in Kurram district, unrelated to ongoing sectarian clashes. An operation in Tank district eliminated 20 militants, including a key commander, involved in attacks on security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:52 IST
Deadly Checkpoint Attack Rocks Northwestern Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Saturday, a violent attack on a Frontier Corps checkpoint in Kurram district, northwest Pakistan, claimed the lives of six security personnel and injured seven others. The assault, carried out by armed assailants, was not linked to ongoing sectarian conflicts in the region, said police sources.

The attack took place in Bagam, located 200 kilometers south of Peshawar. The wounded were transported to a nearby military hospital, while officials continue to investigate the incident, with no immediate claims of responsibility made for the assault.

In a separate development on Saturday, an intelligence-led operation in Tank district successfully neutralized 20 militants affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban, including a commander. This effort targeted individuals involved in attacks on security forces and the murder of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024