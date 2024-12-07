Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Model Dies in Mumbai Motorcycle Accident

A fatal accident in Mumbai claimed the life of 25-year-old model Shivani Singh. The motorcycle she was riding on as a pillion passenger collided with a dumper truck in Bandra. The driver fled the scene, and police are using CCTV footage to identify him for charges of negligence.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai's Bandra area, claiming the life of 25-year-old model Shivani Singh. Riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle, Singh was killed in a collision with a dumper truck, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kalantri Square on Thursday. Singh succumbed to her injuries after coming under the truck's wheels, while her male companion was injured. The driver of the dumper fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, officials noted.

In response, police have initiated a manhunt, scrutinizing CCTV footage to trace the absentee driver. The case is being pursued under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 106 for causing death by negligence.

