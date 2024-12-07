Tragic Loss: Model Dies in Mumbai Motorcycle Accident

A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai's Bandra area, claiming the life of 25-year-old model Shivani Singh. Riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle, Singh was killed in a collision with a dumper truck, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kalantri Square on Thursday. Singh succumbed to her injuries after coming under the truck's wheels, while her male companion was injured. The driver of the dumper fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, officials noted.

In response, police have initiated a manhunt, scrutinizing CCTV footage to trace the absentee driver. The case is being pursued under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 106 for causing death by negligence.

