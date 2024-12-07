Left Menu

Arms Trafficking Syndicate Busted in Mizoram

Three men in Mizoram, India, have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their involvement in a trans-border arms trafficking syndicate. The arrests followed extensive searches, unearthing a cache of weapons and explosives. Investigations continue to uncover more about the regional illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:16 IST
Arms Trafficking Syndicate Busted in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three individuals in Mizoram for their involvement in an arms and ammunition trafficking syndicate. The arrests highlight a major crackdown on illegal activities in the region.

The men, identified as Lalrinchhunga, Vanlaldailova, and Lalmuanpuia, were apprehended after intensive searches were conducted at six locations in Mizoram, including a gunhouse. Authorities seized a substantial quantity of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other related equipment.

These efforts are part of ongoing investigations by the NIA to dismantle the illegal network, with the agency already having chargesheeted other suspects in the case. The investigation aims to unmask the larger conspiracy linked to this illicit trade across northeastern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024