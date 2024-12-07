Arms Trafficking Syndicate Busted in Mizoram
Three men in Mizoram, India, have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their involvement in a trans-border arms trafficking syndicate. The arrests followed extensive searches, unearthing a cache of weapons and explosives. Investigations continue to uncover more about the regional illegal activities.
In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three individuals in Mizoram for their involvement in an arms and ammunition trafficking syndicate. The arrests highlight a major crackdown on illegal activities in the region.
The men, identified as Lalrinchhunga, Vanlaldailova, and Lalmuanpuia, were apprehended after intensive searches were conducted at six locations in Mizoram, including a gunhouse. Authorities seized a substantial quantity of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other related equipment.
These efforts are part of ongoing investigations by the NIA to dismantle the illegal network, with the agency already having chargesheeted other suspects in the case. The investigation aims to unmask the larger conspiracy linked to this illicit trade across northeastern India.
