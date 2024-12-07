Father-Son Duo's Cybercrime Connection Unearthed in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough, a father-son duo from Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by the Indore police on charges of involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud operation.

The duo, connected with a madrassa, allegedly provided bank accounts to a gang specializing in 'digital arrests', earning a commission of 50 percent on these illicit activities.

The police have uncovered transactions amounting to approximately Rs 1.50 crore and have initiated steps to halt further exploitation. This arrest sheds light on organized cybercrime networks and their modus operandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)