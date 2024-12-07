Left Menu

Father-Son Duo's Cybercrime Connection Unearthed in Uttar Pradesh

An Uttar Pradesh father-son duo associated with a madrassa has been arrested by Indore police for their involvement in a cyber fraud scheme. They allegedly provided bank accounts on commission to a gang executing 'digital arrests'. Details indicate transactions worth Rs 1.50 crore. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a father-son duo from Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by the Indore police on charges of involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud operation.

The duo, connected with a madrassa, allegedly provided bank accounts to a gang specializing in 'digital arrests', earning a commission of 50 percent on these illicit activities.

The police have uncovered transactions amounting to approximately Rs 1.50 crore and have initiated steps to halt further exploitation. This arrest sheds light on organized cybercrime networks and their modus operandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

