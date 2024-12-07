R Prasad Meena: NHRC's New Director General (Investigation)
Senior IPS officer R Prasad Meena has been appointed as Director General (Investigation) in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). A 1993 batch officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, he will serve until his retirement in July 2025. Previously, Meena held the position of Special Director General in the Border Security Force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:31 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
