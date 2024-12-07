R Prasad Meena: NHRC's New Director General (Investigation)

Senior IPS officer R Prasad Meena has been appointed as Director General (Investigation) in the National Human Rights Commission, according to a directive from the Personnel Ministry.

Meena, hailing from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the 1993 batch, currently serves as Special Director General in the Border Security Force.

He will hold his new post in NHRC until his retirement on July 31, 2025, as per the ministry's order.

(With inputs from agencies.)