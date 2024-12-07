Contempt Charges Loom Against CPI(M) Secretary Over Roadside Meeting

In Kerala, a petition has been filed in the High Court, calling for contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. This comes after allegations that the political leader disregarded court orders by organizing a public meeting on roads, causing traffic disturbances.

Ernakulam resident N Prakash initiated the plea, stating that the left party convened a conference outside the Vanchiyoor court complex in the state capital, in defiance of a 2010 directive issued to the Chief Secretary and police not to allow such events on public roads.

The plea attributes responsibility not only to Govindan but also to other respondents including the State Police Chief, the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, and the Vanchiyoor police station Circle Inspector, who failed to enforce the court's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)