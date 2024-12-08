Left Menu

North Macedonia Politicians Demand Social Media Ban After TikTok Stunt Injuries

A North Macedonian political party has called for a social media ban after youths were injured attempting a TikTok challenge. Health authorities reported 17 students injured in such stunts. The Liberal-Democratic Party condemned the content and urged stricter control over social media platforms to prevent dangerous trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:22 IST
North Macedonia Politicians Demand Social Media Ban After TikTok Stunt Injuries
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

In a heated response to a recent surge in injuries linked to a TikTok challenge in North Macedonia, the Liberal-Democratic Party has urged for a ban on social networks promoting hazardous content.

Authorities reported that 17 students, aged between 10 to 17, suffered injuries from participating in the 'Superman challenge', where they were propelled into the air by peers to mimic superheroes. This incident prompted the party's demand for stricter content regulation and oversight on social media platforms.

Expressions of concern came not only from politicians but also from education and health officials, who highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach involving parents and educational institutions to steer children away from dangerous online trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024