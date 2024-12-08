North Macedonia Politicians Demand Social Media Ban After TikTok Stunt Injuries

In a heated response to a recent surge in injuries linked to a TikTok challenge in North Macedonia, the Liberal-Democratic Party has urged for a ban on social networks promoting hazardous content.

Authorities reported that 17 students, aged between 10 to 17, suffered injuries from participating in the 'Superman challenge', where they were propelled into the air by peers to mimic superheroes. This incident prompted the party's demand for stricter content regulation and oversight on social media platforms.

Expressions of concern came not only from politicians but also from education and health officials, who highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach involving parents and educational institutions to steer children away from dangerous online trends.

