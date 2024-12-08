Counterfeit Currency Caper: Unmasking the Fraud in Thane

A 48-year-old man has come under scrutiny for allegedly trying to deposit counterfeit currency at a cooperative bank in Thane district, Maharashtra, police revealed on Sunday.

Authorities from the Dombivli police station have officially filed a case under section 179 and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused, identified as a resident of Khadavli, allegedly visited the bank on December 3 with Rs 45,000 worth of Rs 500 denomination notes. Upon verification, 45 notes were identified as fake, confirmed an official statement.

Investigators are actively pursuing the origins of these fraudulent notes, although no arrests have been made yet in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)