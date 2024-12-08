Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Caper: Unmasking the Fraud in Thane

A 48-year-old man attempted to deposit counterfeit currency in a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district. The police have registered a case and are probing the source of the fake Rs 500 notes, as 45 out of Rs 45,000 turned out counterfeit. No arrest has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:58 IST
Counterfeit Currency Caper: Unmasking the Fraud in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man has come under scrutiny for allegedly trying to deposit counterfeit currency at a cooperative bank in Thane district, Maharashtra, police revealed on Sunday.

Authorities from the Dombivli police station have officially filed a case under section 179 and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused, identified as a resident of Khadavli, allegedly visited the bank on December 3 with Rs 45,000 worth of Rs 500 denomination notes. Upon verification, 45 notes were identified as fake, confirmed an official statement.

Investigators are actively pursuing the origins of these fraudulent notes, although no arrests have been made yet in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024