Syrian Army Intensifies Offensive Amid Rebel Claims
The Syrian army has announced continued military operations against what they term as "terrorist groups" in key regions of Hama, Homs, and Deraa. This comes amidst claims by rebel forces of liberating Damascus and dethroning President Bashar al-Assad, with the army stressing the existence of a large-scale plot against Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:38 IST
The Syrian army announced that its forces are continuing military operations in the regions of Hama, Homs, and Deraa, areas recently stirred by intensified clashes.
This announcement follows a broadcast by rebel forces declaring the liberation of Damascus and the removal of President Bashar al-Assad's administration.
The Syrian military emphasized the need for public awareness of an alleged large-scale scheme aimed at the nation's destabilization, urging citizens to remain alert in defense of Syria's stability and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aleppo Under Siege: Rebel Forces Challenge Syrian Army
Celebration in Damascus: End of an Era
Syrian Rebels Advance: A Turning Point in Damascus?
Rebels Take Charge: Assad's Absence from Damascus
Syria's state news agency denies rumours that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus, reports AP.