Syrian Army Intensifies Offensive Amid Rebel Claims

The Syrian army announced that its forces are continuing military operations in the regions of Hama, Homs, and Deraa, areas recently stirred by intensified clashes.

This announcement follows a broadcast by rebel forces declaring the liberation of Damascus and the removal of President Bashar al-Assad's administration.

The Syrian military emphasized the need for public awareness of an alleged large-scale scheme aimed at the nation's destabilization, urging citizens to remain alert in defense of Syria's stability and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)