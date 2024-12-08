Naxalite Shadow in Chhattisgarh: Rising Toll of Informer Killings

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Yalam Sukra, was reportedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police sources.

Sukra was allegedly abducted from her village, Laded, by Naxal rebels and taken to a nearby hill, where she was strangled. Her body was later discovered abandoned in the area.

A police official stated that during the recovery, a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists was found at the scene. The flyer accused Sukra of collaborating with the police since 2017. Authorities have initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible for this latest act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)