Naxalite Shadow in Chhattisgarh: Rising Toll of Informer Killings
A 40-year-old woman, Yalam Sukra, was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district over suspicions of being a police informer. The incident is part of a broader trend of Naxalite violence, with over 60 people killed this year. Authorities are searching for the perpetrators.
A 40-year-old woman, identified as Yalam Sukra, was reportedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police sources.
Sukra was allegedly abducted from her village, Laded, by Naxal rebels and taken to a nearby hill, where she was strangled. Her body was later discovered abandoned in the area.
A police official stated that during the recovery, a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists was found at the scene. The flyer accused Sukra of collaborating with the police since 2017. Authorities have initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible for this latest act of violence.
