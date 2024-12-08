Farmers' March to Delhi Hits New Roadblocks: The Fight for MSP
A group of 101 farmers resumed their protest march to Delhi, advocating for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other demands. However, they were stopped by Haryana Police at border barricades, leading to intensified tensions. The farmers persistently seek dialogue with the government.
In a renewed bid for their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), a group of 101 farmers resumed their march to Delhi from their protest site at the Punjab-Haryana border on Sunday afternoon.
However, their progress was abruptly halted by Haryana Police, citing a prohibitory order against the assembly of five or more people, and demanding requisite permissions for the protest march.
The security forces' insistence on adhering to protocol comes amid tensions, as farmers forge ahead with their pressing demands, including farm debt waivers and justice for victims of past agitations.
