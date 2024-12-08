Left Menu

Turmoil at the Golan Heights: Military Movements and Regional Shifts

The Israeli military has increased its presence around the Golan Heights to ensure security amid regional concerns, emphasizing that it is not intervening in Syrian matters. The area, captured in 1967, remains disputed. Meanwhile, Syrian Democratic Forces consider recent changes as potential pathways for democratic reforms in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:40 IST
The Israeli military announced Sunday that it has sent troops to the Golan Heights and other strategic locations as a protective measure. This move aims to offer security to residents in the Israeli-controlled region. However, the military clarified that it is not interfering with ongoing internal issues in Syria.

The Golan Heights, captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, remains a contentious area. Although Israel later annexed it, much of the international community regards the territory as occupied. A ceasefire agreement established a demilitarized buffer zone, monitored by United Nations peacekeepers since 1974.

Mazloum Abdi, head of the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, hailed the fall of the Assad regime, stating that it offers a chance for a democratic and just Syria. The powerful Kurdish-led group operates in northeastern Syria and has frequently engaged with both ISIS and Turkish-backed forces.

