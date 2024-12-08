Syria's Uncertain Future: Concerns Over Extremism and Terrorism
The UAE's diplomatic advisor to the president expressed concerns over extremism and terrorism in Syria, unsure of Assad's presence in the UAE. Anwar Gargash commented during the Manama Security dialogue that Assad hadn't utilized the 'lifeline' previously offered by several Arab countries, including the UAE.
- Country:
- Bahrain
The United Arab Emirates remains vigilant about the ongoing challenges in Syria, as extremism and terrorism continue to pose significant threats. This was highlighted by the UAE's diplomatic advisor to the president during a recent engagement.
Speaking to reporters at the Manama Security Dialogue in Bahrain, Anwar Gargash addressed rumors concerning the whereabouts of Syria's leader, Bashar al-Assad, admitting he was uncertain if Assad was currently in the UAE.
Gargash further noted that Assad has not taken advantage of the diplomatic opportunities extended by various Arab nations, such as the UAE, which were intended to help him stabilize Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey's Controversial Move: Elected Mayors Replaced Amid Terrorism Allegations
Mystery in Dubai: Rabbi's Disappearance Sparks Terrorism Probe
Mysterious Disappearance of Dual Citizen Sparks Terrorism-Related Investigation
Lithuania Probes DHL Plane Crash: No Evidence of Terrorism Found
Fatal DHL Cargo Plane Crash Investigated Amid Terrorism Concerns