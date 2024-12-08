Syria's Uncertain Future: Concerns Over Extremism and Terrorism

The United Arab Emirates remains vigilant about the ongoing challenges in Syria, as extremism and terrorism continue to pose significant threats. This was highlighted by the UAE's diplomatic advisor to the president during a recent engagement.

Speaking to reporters at the Manama Security Dialogue in Bahrain, Anwar Gargash addressed rumors concerning the whereabouts of Syria's leader, Bashar al-Assad, admitting he was uncertain if Assad was currently in the UAE.

Gargash further noted that Assad has not taken advantage of the diplomatic opportunities extended by various Arab nations, such as the UAE, which were intended to help him stabilize Syria.

