Syrians Advocate for Stability and Inclusivity

Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy for Syria, highlights the Syrian people's demand for stable transitional arrangements. He emphasizes dialogue, unity, and adherence to humanitarian laws as the path forward. Pedersen stands ready to assist Syria in its efforts to build a stable, inclusive society.
In a statement released on Sunday, Geir Pedersen, the Special Envoy for Syria, emphasized the Syrian population's call for stable and inclusive transitional arrangements.
He urged Syrians to prioritize dialogue and unity while respecting humanitarian law and human rights as they reconstruct their society.
Pedersen expressed his readiness to support the Syrian people in achieving a stable and inclusive future.
