Wildlife Crime Bust: Arrest Made with Suspicious Leopard Parts in Assam

In a significant wildlife crime bust, a 64-year-old man was arrested in Assam's Chirang district for allegedly possessing bones, nails, and claws believed to belong to a leopard. The operation was orchestrated by a dedicated team from Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

According to C Ramesh, the Field Director of the park, the arrest occurred after a specialized team, led by Bansbari Range Officer Barin Boro, acted on a credible tip-off. The man was apprehended in Jhar Bispani village, where the suspicious items were confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

Authorities are pursuing further leads and are actively searching for an accomplice. This operation emphasizes the park's commitment to fighting wildlife crime and protecting endangered species in the UNESCO-designated heritage site. Community cooperation is being solicited to report any suspicious activities.

