Left Menu

Wildlife Crime Bust: Arrest Made with Suspicious Leopard Parts in Assam

A 64-year-old man was arrested in Chirang, Assam, suspected of possessing leopard bones, nails, and claws. The arrest, led by Manas National Park officials, highlights efforts to combat wildlife crime. Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are expected as authorities work to protect endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:31 IST
Wildlife Crime Bust: Arrest Made with Suspicious Leopard Parts in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife crime bust, a 64-year-old man was arrested in Assam's Chirang district for allegedly possessing bones, nails, and claws believed to belong to a leopard. The operation was orchestrated by a dedicated team from Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

According to C Ramesh, the Field Director of the park, the arrest occurred after a specialized team, led by Bansbari Range Officer Barin Boro, acted on a credible tip-off. The man was apprehended in Jhar Bispani village, where the suspicious items were confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

Authorities are pursuing further leads and are actively searching for an accomplice. This operation emphasizes the park's commitment to fighting wildlife crime and protecting endangered species in the UNESCO-designated heritage site. Community cooperation is being solicited to report any suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024