Militia Infiltration of Italian Ambassador's Residence in Syria
An armed militia entered the residence of the Italian ambassador to Syria but left without causing harm. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the incident, which is part of a broader search by Syrian fighters for allies of President Bashar al-Assad. Vehicles from the ambassador's property were taken, but the ambassador and his security detail were safely relocated.
In a bold intrusion, armed militia fighters stormed the residence of the Italian ambassador to Syria on Sunday, as confirmed by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani through ANSA and other domestic news agencies. Despite the aggressive entry, the ambassador and his security team, stationed at the property, emerged unharmed.
Italian ministry sources revealed that these Syrian fighters have been venturing into embassies and NGO offices, aiming to track down allies of President Bashar al-Assad, whom rebel forces claim has been ousted from power. The raid at the ambassador's residence seems to be an extension of this hunt.
The intruders seized three cars from the premises, but caused no further disturbance. Following the incident, diplomatic and security personnel have been swiftly relocated to a more secure area, ensuring their safety in the turbulent Syrian political landscape, according to Minister Tajani.
