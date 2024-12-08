Attempted Assassination at Golden Temple: Chaura's Court Custody Extended

A court in Amritsar has extended the police custody of Narain Singh Chaura, who allegedly fired at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, near the Golden Temple. The incident occurred on December 4, but Badal escaped unhurt as Chaura was subdued by police.

The court ruling came amid tight security when Chaura was presented before the court after his initial three-day remand expired. A police official announced the extension, which means Chaura will be back in court on December 11.

Chaura, a former Khalistani terrorist involved in multiple cases, was charged with attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. The attack was documented by media as part of the coverage of Akali Dal's religious event at the shrine.

