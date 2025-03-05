IIM Amritsar and TimesPro Unite for Executive MBA Expansion
IIM Amritsar, in partnership with TimesPro, announces the fifth batch of their Executive MBA program. Tailored for professionals, the program emphasizes leadership, adaptability, and global perspectives. As global executive education grows, the curriculum fosters innovation, strategic acumen, and agility to tackle organizational challenges.
IIM Amritsar, in collaboration with TimesPro, has opened admissions for the latest cohort of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program. Designed for working professionals, the two-year course promises to enhance leadership capabilities and prepare participants for dynamic business environments.
The EMBA program, combining flexible learning with a rigorous curriculum, highlights data-driven decision-making and adaptability amid global uncertainties. As the executive education market expands, the program underscores the need for upskilling to meet evolving job roles and demands, with a strong focus on emotional intelligence and technological literacy.
With the executive education market's value projected to more than double by 2030, this prestigious program taps into a growing demand. Graduates will gain strategic insights and practical experience through immersive projects, building a strong foundation in management. The program offers global perspectives with local relevance, aiming to produce responsible leaders ready to navigate future challenges.
