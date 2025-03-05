Left Menu

IIM Amritsar and TimesPro Unite for Executive MBA Expansion

IIM Amritsar, in partnership with TimesPro, announces the fifth batch of their Executive MBA program. Tailored for professionals, the program emphasizes leadership, adaptability, and global perspectives. As global executive education grows, the curriculum fosters innovation, strategic acumen, and agility to tackle organizational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:47 IST
IIM Amritsar and TimesPro Unite for Executive MBA Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Amritsar, in collaboration with TimesPro, has opened admissions for the latest cohort of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program. Designed for working professionals, the two-year course promises to enhance leadership capabilities and prepare participants for dynamic business environments.

The EMBA program, combining flexible learning with a rigorous curriculum, highlights data-driven decision-making and adaptability amid global uncertainties. As the executive education market expands, the program underscores the need for upskilling to meet evolving job roles and demands, with a strong focus on emotional intelligence and technological literacy.

With the executive education market's value projected to more than double by 2030, this prestigious program taps into a growing demand. Graduates will gain strategic insights and practical experience through immersive projects, building a strong foundation in management. The program offers global perspectives with local relevance, aiming to produce responsible leaders ready to navigate future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025