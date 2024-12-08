Left Menu

Wedding Clash Sparks Controversy Between IPS Trainee and UPSC Coach

A dispute erupted between a trainee IPS officer and a UPSC coach at a wedding in Delhi's Kapashera. Both parties have lodged complaints with the police, who are currently reviewing CCTV evidence. The coach, Vikas Dhayal, claimed police hesitated to file an FIR until social media amplified the incident.

An altercation took place between a 2023-batch trainee IPS officer and a UPSC coach during a wedding in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, as reported by authorities on Sunday.

The incident, occurring on December 6, led both parties to file complaints at the local police station. Vikas Dhayal, a coach residing in Rajendra Nagar, claimed the officer attacked him with a glass.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage to gather more details about the confrontation, which resulted in a viral social media post from Dhayal showing his injuries. He alleged that police were initially reluctant to file an FIR until the post gained widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

