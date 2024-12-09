Parliament Raid: Special Forces Officer Takes Full Responsibility
A South Korean special forces officer claims full responsibility for the 707th special mission group raiding parliament during last week's brief martial law. He states soldiers were misused by Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned following the controversy.
Updated: 09-12-2024 05:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 05:27 IST
South Korea
- South Korea
In the aftermath of the brief martial law incident in South Korea, a special forces officer admitted on Monday to bearing full responsibility for ordering the 707th special mission group to raid parliament.
The officer described the soldiers involved in the operation as 'victims,' manipulated by the then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
Kim Yong-hyun has since resigned, stepping down amid the intense fallout and scrutiny surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
