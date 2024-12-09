Left Menu

Australian Synagogue Arson Alleged as Terrorist Act: Investigation Intensifies

Australian authorities have classified last week's arson on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne as a terrorist act. The investigation, now under the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team, increases resources and capabilities to apprehend suspects. This act is seen as politically motivated amid rising targeted attacks in the country.

Australian law enforcement has escalated an arson attack on a synagogue to a terrorist act, intensifying investigative efforts. Last week's blaze at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne is now under the purview of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team, combining the expertise of Victoria state Police, Australian Federal Police, and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization.

Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett cited substantial gathered evidence suggesting the fire is politically motivated. This declaration enhances resource allocation and legal authority, aiming to track the suspects more effectively. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patterson noted 'significant progress' in the case but refrained from elaborating further.

This incident marks Australia's first declared terrorist event since April, amidst ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Political figures have urged charges carrying severe penalties, while governments provide financial support to bolster community security. The measures aim to prevent further escalation and ensure public safety in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

