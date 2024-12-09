Tragic Explosion Unveiled: Illegal Operation Turns Deadly in West Bengal
At least three individuals died and others were injured after an explosion in West Bengal, where they allegedly manufactured illegal crude bombs. The incident occurred in Khoyertala village, revealing the deceased were also involved in smuggling activities. Authorities deployed a police team and bomb squad for investigations.
An explosion in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, claimed the lives of three individuals and injured several others, authorities reported on Monday. The individuals were reportedly involved in manufacturing illegal crude bombs.
The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday night in Khoyertala village, Sagarpara panchayat. The deceased, identified as Sakirul Sarkar, Mamon Mollah, and Mustakin Shiekh, had been linked to smuggling activities, a police officer confirmed.
Efforts to save two victims on their way to Murshidabad Medical College were unsuccessful. Police forces, along with a bomb squad, are conducting thorough investigations at the scene.
