Tragic Explosion Unveiled: Illegal Operation Turns Deadly in West Bengal

An explosion in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, claimed the lives of three individuals and injured several others, authorities reported on Monday. The individuals were reportedly involved in manufacturing illegal crude bombs.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday night in Khoyertala village, Sagarpara panchayat. The deceased, identified as Sakirul Sarkar, Mamon Mollah, and Mustakin Shiekh, had been linked to smuggling activities, a police officer confirmed.

Efforts to save two victims on their way to Murshidabad Medical College were unsuccessful. Police forces, along with a bomb squad, are conducting thorough investigations at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)