Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Unveiled: Illegal Operation Turns Deadly in West Bengal

At least three individuals died and others were injured after an explosion in West Bengal, where they allegedly manufactured illegal crude bombs. The incident occurred in Khoyertala village, revealing the deceased were also involved in smuggling activities. Authorities deployed a police team and bomb squad for investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:35 IST
Tragic Explosion Unveiled: Illegal Operation Turns Deadly in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, claimed the lives of three individuals and injured several others, authorities reported on Monday. The individuals were reportedly involved in manufacturing illegal crude bombs.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday night in Khoyertala village, Sagarpara panchayat. The deceased, identified as Sakirul Sarkar, Mamon Mollah, and Mustakin Shiekh, had been linked to smuggling activities, a police officer confirmed.

Efforts to save two victims on their way to Murshidabad Medical College were unsuccessful. Police forces, along with a bomb squad, are conducting thorough investigations at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024