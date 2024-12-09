Delhi Schools Bomb Threats: AAP Blames Centre for Security Lapse

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed serious concerns over bomb threats that targeted several Delhi schools, pointing fingers at the BJP-led central government for its inadequacies in ensuring the safety of city residents.

In a social media outcry, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the unprecedented deterioration in law and order in Delhi, calling for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the city’s citizens. About 40 schools were affected, prompting many to send students home as a precaution.

Delhi witnessed a similar situation in May with unsolved bomb threats due to the sender’s use of a VPN. Despite past occurrences, the AAP reiterates that the central government's inaction remains a significant safety concern.

