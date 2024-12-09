Left Menu

Delhi Schools Bomb Threats: AAP Blames Centre for Security Lapse

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed concern over bomb threats received by Delhi schools and criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to ensure public safety. With approximately 40 schools affected, AAP leaders demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing deteriorating law and order in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:38 IST
Delhi Schools Bomb Threats: AAP Blames Centre for Security Lapse
Aam Aadmi Party Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed serious concerns over bomb threats that targeted several Delhi schools, pointing fingers at the BJP-led central government for its inadequacies in ensuring the safety of city residents.

In a social media outcry, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the unprecedented deterioration in law and order in Delhi, calling for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the city’s citizens. About 40 schools were affected, prompting many to send students home as a precaution.

Delhi witnessed a similar situation in May with unsolved bomb threats due to the sender’s use of a VPN. Despite past occurrences, the AAP reiterates that the central government's inaction remains a significant safety concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024