IED Discovered and Neutralized on Vital Kashmir Highway
Security forces successfully detected and defused a suspected IED on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir. The suspicious object was discovered by a joint police and army patrol on the highway at Palhallan. The bomb disposal squad conducted a controlled explosion, ensuring no damage occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Monday identified and defused a potentially dangerous improvised explosive device (IED) along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir, according to official sources.
A joint team comprising police and army personnel spotted the suspicious object near the roadside at Palhallan, situated in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.
Authorities immediately dispatched a bomb disposal squad to the location, safely transporting the object to an isolated area where it was destroyed through a controlled explosion, ensuring that no damage was inflicted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement