IED Discovered and Neutralized on Vital Kashmir Highway

Security forces on Monday identified and defused a potentially dangerous improvised explosive device (IED) along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir, according to official sources.

A joint team comprising police and army personnel spotted the suspicious object near the roadside at Palhallan, situated in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Authorities immediately dispatched a bomb disposal squad to the location, safely transporting the object to an isolated area where it was destroyed through a controlled explosion, ensuring that no damage was inflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)