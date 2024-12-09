Left Menu

IED Discovered and Neutralized on Vital Kashmir Highway

Security forces successfully detected and defused a suspected IED on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir. The suspicious object was discovered by a joint police and army patrol on the highway at Palhallan. The bomb disposal squad conducted a controlled explosion, ensuring no damage occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:03 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Monday identified and defused a potentially dangerous improvised explosive device (IED) along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir, according to official sources.

A joint team comprising police and army personnel spotted the suspicious object near the roadside at Palhallan, situated in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Authorities immediately dispatched a bomb disposal squad to the location, safely transporting the object to an isolated area where it was destroyed through a controlled explosion, ensuring that no damage was inflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

