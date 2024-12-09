Left Menu

Australia's Social Media Ban for Minors: Lessons from China's Gaming Restrictions

Australia's new law banning social media access for under-16s mirrors China's strict online gaming regulations. While China limits gaming time, enforcement challenges emerge due to minors circumventing technical barriers. Australia can learn from China's experience and consider collaborative safety approaches to balance privacy and social development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:19 IST
Australia's Social Media Ban for Minors: Lessons from China's Gaming Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In December, Australia's parliament passed new legislation banning social media access for those under 16, echoing China's stringent online gaming limits. However, specific platforms under this ban remain undecided, with age verification trials central to enforcement strategies.

China, often labeling video games as 'spiritual opium', limits minors to minimal gaming hours. Despite strict rules, young gamers circumvent these restrictions, pointing to significant challenges in effective enforcement. Issues of privacy and a black market for adult accounts complicate matters further.

Australia might face similar obstacles if it solely relies on technological restrictions. Instead, experts suggest promoting safer online spaces via collaboration with platforms, focusing on age-appropriate controls and privacy-preserving measures. This approach supports both social connections and child development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

