Supreme Court Demands Accountability in Manipur Violence
The Supreme Court ordered the Manipur government to submit detailed reports on properties affected during the ethnic violence. The court seeks action taken against offenders and scheduled a hearing on January 20. Over 160 individuals have died since the violence began in May 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday mandated the Manipur government to present a detailed account of the affected properties, both fully and partially damaged, during the ethnic unrest.
The court has insisted on information regarding actions against criminals involved in these incidents and scheduled the hearing for January 20.
The violence, which started with a 'Tribal Solidarity March,' has resulted in over 160 deaths and numerous injuries.
