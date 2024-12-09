India Faces Diplomatic Strain with Bangladesh Amid Minority Safety Concerns
India raises serious concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for a beneficial relationship, as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holds talks in Dhaka. Recent anti-Hindu violence has strained ties, following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and the rise of Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a diplomatic meeting on Monday, India voiced significant concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. This comes as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conducted high-level dialogues with his Bangladeshi counterpart, discussing recent tensions and aspirations for a positive bilateral relationship.
This visit by Misri marks the first high-profile engagement since August 5, when former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left for India amid massive protests. Misri articulated India's unease over incidents against minorities and attacked religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites.
With Nobel Peace laureate Mohammad Yunus now in power, relations between the two countries have been tested following attacks on Hindu minorities and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, raising alarms in New Delhi over the region's growing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence
Tragedy in Barwani: A Family Torn Apart by Violence
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Sambhal Violence
Tensions and Turmoil: Violence, Politics, and Protests Shape the Day
Violence Erupts at Historic Mosque Amid Stone Pelting and Gunfire