India Faces Diplomatic Strain with Bangladesh Amid Minority Safety Concerns

In a diplomatic meeting on Monday, India voiced significant concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. This comes as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conducted high-level dialogues with his Bangladeshi counterpart, discussing recent tensions and aspirations for a positive bilateral relationship.

This visit by Misri marks the first high-profile engagement since August 5, when former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left for India amid massive protests. Misri articulated India's unease over incidents against minorities and attacked religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites.

With Nobel Peace laureate Mohammad Yunus now in power, relations between the two countries have been tested following attacks on Hindu minorities and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, raising alarms in New Delhi over the region's growing tensions.

