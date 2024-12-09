Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Steps: Filling Vacancies and Empowering Women

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan announced initiatives to fill 1.53 lakh job vacancies, enhance employment opportunities, empower women, and promote the Marathi language. The state is collaborating with Germany for skilled labor exchange. These efforts aim to boost employment, women's empowerment, and linguistic preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:08 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Steps: Filling Vacancies and Empowering Women
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan announced on Monday that the state government has initiated steps to fill 1.53 lakh vacant jobs, a move aimed at boosting employment opportunities for the youth. Speaking to a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, Radhakrishnan revealed that 78,309 positions have already been filled.

The Governor noted that the government has also begun filling 6,931 positions across 17 cadres under the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act. This initiative awaits the Supreme Court's decision and will operate on an honorarium basis.

In a strategic international collaboration, Maharashtra has partnered with Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, to supply 10,000 skilled workers by February 2024. Additionally, the state's Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme continues to financially empower over 2.34 crore women, offering monthly installments to beneficiaries. The Marathi language, now granted classical status, will receive increased funding for its preservation, aiding studies in 450 universities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024