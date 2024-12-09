Maharashtra's Bold Steps: Filling Vacancies and Empowering Women

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan announced on Monday that the state government has initiated steps to fill 1.53 lakh vacant jobs, a move aimed at boosting employment opportunities for the youth. Speaking to a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, Radhakrishnan revealed that 78,309 positions have already been filled.

The Governor noted that the government has also begun filling 6,931 positions across 17 cadres under the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act. This initiative awaits the Supreme Court's decision and will operate on an honorarium basis.

In a strategic international collaboration, Maharashtra has partnered with Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, to supply 10,000 skilled workers by February 2024. Additionally, the state's Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme continues to financially empower over 2.34 crore women, offering monthly installments to beneficiaries. The Marathi language, now granted classical status, will receive increased funding for its preservation, aiding studies in 450 universities nationwide.

