'Ek Pahal': Empowering Good Samaritans in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Ek Pahal' initiative successfully concluded, encouraging citizens to report emergencies, resulting in 88,447 calls from vigilant residents. Aimed at promoting community policing, the initiative saw a significant increase in citizen-reported emergencies, helping save lives and strengthening law and order across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'Ek Pahal' initiative by the Uttar Pradesh Police has concluded successfully, earning acclaim for fostering a community policing model. Over its 107-day run, it received 88,447 calls reporting emergencies, highlighting an increase in public engagement.

Launched by Director General of Police Prashant Kumar on August 12, the campaign notably improved the number of life-saving citizen reports. UP 112 honored 20 Good Samaritans for their critical actions, including thwarting crime and assisting victims.

Noteworthy incidents include an alert citizen in Baghpat reporting an abduction, which led to the immediate police rescue of the victim and arrest of two accused. The initiative aims to inspire proactive citizen involvement in safeguarding law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

