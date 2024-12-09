'Ek Pahal': Empowering Good Samaritans in Uttar Pradesh

The 'Ek Pahal' initiative by the Uttar Pradesh Police has concluded successfully, earning acclaim for fostering a community policing model. Over its 107-day run, it received 88,447 calls reporting emergencies, highlighting an increase in public engagement.

Launched by Director General of Police Prashant Kumar on August 12, the campaign notably improved the number of life-saving citizen reports. UP 112 honored 20 Good Samaritans for their critical actions, including thwarting crime and assisting victims.

Noteworthy incidents include an alert citizen in Baghpat reporting an abduction, which led to the immediate police rescue of the victim and arrest of two accused. The initiative aims to inspire proactive citizen involvement in safeguarding law and order.

