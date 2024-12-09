Village Leader's Arrest in Uttar Pradesh Uncovers Harsh Reality
Shaukat Ali, the Pradhan of Purbalyan village in Muzaffarnagar, was arrested for assaulting a worker, Naresh Pal, who demanded his wages. An FIR was filed following the incident, which involved Pal being held hostage and beaten. The case is under further investigation.
- Country:
- India
Shockwaves hit Muzaffarnagar district as Shaukat Ali, head of Purbalyan village, faces arrest for allegedly attacking a worker demanding due compensation. The incident has raised questions about labor rights and accountability within local governance.
Naresh Pal, who worked on Ali's house construction, lodged a complaint leading to an FIR. According to Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav, the allegations include unlawful detention and assault on November 29.
The investigation continues under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, as authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding this troubling instance of alleged brutality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Police: Serving Faith at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Turmoil: SP Workers Detained Over Voting Protest
Mayawati Alleges Voting Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes
BJP Reclaims Momentum in Uttar Pradesh By-elections