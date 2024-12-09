Wall Street Slips as Investors Eye Inflation

Wall Street's primary indexes showed a minimal decline at the opening bell on Monday, reflecting investor wariness following record highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq during the previous session. The market's slight drop comes amid anticipation of a crucial inflation report expected later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a marginal decrease of 4.5 points, or 0.01%, initiating at 44,637.97. Similarly, the S&P 500 witnessed an initial downturn of 7.3 points, or 0.12%, opening at 6,083.01​. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite recorded a slip of 35.7 points, or 0.18%, as it commenced trading at 19,824.09.

Investor sentiment is notably cautious, influenced by upcoming economic data that could impact market dynamics significantly. The forthcoming inflation report holds the potential to reshape forecasts and influence trading patterns as stakeholders evaluate the broader financial landscape.

