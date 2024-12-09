Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Russian Employee's Tech Espionage at ASML

A Dutch court extended the detention of German Aksenov, a former Russian ASML employee, for allegedly stealing microchip intellectual property and violating EU sanctions. Accused of selling confidential data to Russian companies, Aksenov faces potential imprisonment. ASML is actively involved in the case, pursuing legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:07 IST
A Dutch court extended the detention of Russian national German Aksenov, a former employee at semiconductor giant ASML, over allegations of intellectual property theft. The extension came amidst suspicions that Aksenov illegally sold sensitive microchip technology to Russian entities, contravening European Union sanctions.

The stolen materials reportedly included design manuals for microchip technology that Aksenov, 43, allegedly smuggled to Moscow on USB sticks. Prosecutors claim he received payments from state-owned companies to establish a microchip production plant, a claim he vehemently denies.

ASML, aware of the ongoing proceedings, has filed its complaint while staying tight-lipped about specifics. Court documents indicated Aksenov concealed earnings from the sale of at least 43,900 euros from criminal activity. The case continues with the next hearing slated for February.

