Supreme Court Denies Hawaii Man's Gun Rights Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of a Hawaii man who sought to overturn charges for carrying a pistol while hiking, as the state Supreme Court previously ruled against him. This decision leaves in place the charges against Christopher Wilson, who was accused in 2017 of violating state gun laws.

Wilson's defense argued that his right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment and the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen supported his case. Despite these arguments, the Hawaii Supreme Court found no basis for dismissing the charges, aligning with its stance that the state's constitution does not support the public carrying of firearms.

In a statement accompanying the denial, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito expressed concern about the Hawaii court's interpretation of Second Amendment rights. They suggested that the state court failed to give proper weight to the Supreme Court's precedent, highlighting ongoing judicial debates over the scope of gun rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)