Odisha Money Seizures: Vigilance Raids Uncover Over Rs 40 Lakh

In a major operation on Monday, Odisha police and vigilance officials seized over Rs 40 lakh in cash during raids targeting a drug peddler and a corrupt government clerk.

The first raid took place in Bhadrak district where officials, acting on intelligence inputs, discovered Rs 25 lakh in cash and some brown sugar at a residence. SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat confirmed the detention of a woman as investigations continue.

Simultaneously, another raid led by the Odisha Vigilance found Rs 15.08 lakh in cash from the sub-registrar's office in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. A junior clerk, Debajani Kar, was arrested for accepting a bribe, prompting further searches that yielded significant cash seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)