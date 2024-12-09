Left Menu

Odisha Money Seizures: Vigilance Raids Uncover Over Rs 40 Lakh

Odisha police and vigilance officials seized more than Rs 40 lakh in cash during operations against a drug peddler and a government clerk. Raids in Bhadrak district and Bhubaneswar uncovered illicit funds, leading to arrests as investigations continue into these corruption and drug-related cases.

In a major operation on Monday, Odisha police and vigilance officials seized over Rs 40 lakh in cash during raids targeting a drug peddler and a corrupt government clerk.

The first raid took place in Bhadrak district where officials, acting on intelligence inputs, discovered Rs 25 lakh in cash and some brown sugar at a residence. SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat confirmed the detention of a woman as investigations continue.

Simultaneously, another raid led by the Odisha Vigilance found Rs 15.08 lakh in cash from the sub-registrar's office in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. A junior clerk, Debajani Kar, was arrested for accepting a bribe, prompting further searches that yielded significant cash seizures.

