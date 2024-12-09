UPSC Civil Services Mains Results: Next Steps for Successful Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the civil services (main) examination, pivotal for selecting candidates for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

A total of 2,845 candidates successfully passed the main examination, moving on to the critical personality test phase. The selection process began with over 13.4 lakh applicants, with 14,625 clearing the preliminary stage conducted on June 16, 2024.

Candidates are urged to have original documents ready for eligibility assessment, including age, education, and community certificates. Interviews are scheduled at Dholpur House, New Delhi, with e-summon letters accessible through UPSC's official websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)