UPSC Civil Services Mains Results: Next Steps for Successful Candidates
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the civil services (main) examination. A total of 2,845 candidates have cleared the exam and qualified for the personality test required for IAS, IPS, and other central services. Candidates must present original documents for final eligibility.
- Country:
- India
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the civil services (main) examination, pivotal for selecting candidates for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).
A total of 2,845 candidates successfully passed the main examination, moving on to the critical personality test phase. The selection process began with over 13.4 lakh applicants, with 14,625 clearing the preliminary stage conducted on June 16, 2024.
Candidates are urged to have original documents ready for eligibility assessment, including age, education, and community certificates. Interviews are scheduled at Dholpur House, New Delhi, with e-summon letters accessible through UPSC's official websites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Party Positions Revealed
Nail-biting Margins: Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results Unveiled
Maharashtra assembly poll results not on expected lines; will study reasons and go to people: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Karad.
We (MVA) were more confident after Lok Sabha results; it seems we needed to work more: Sharad Pawar on Maharshtra poll mandate.
Uruguay Awaits Results of Tight Presidential Runoff