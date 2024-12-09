Haiti's Unseen Tragedy: Massacre in Cite Soleil

Tragedy struck Haiti's Cite Soleil area over the weekend as a mass killing claimed the lives of approximately 180 people, predominantly elderly, according to statements from the prime minister's office and the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The attacks were allegedly orchestrated by gang leader Monel "Mikano" Felix, who suspected local elderly of using witchcraft against his child, who recently died. The situation has sparked urgent calls for bolstered international support against rising gang violence.

The ongoing instability highlights the urgent need for action to ensure the safety of residents and support for a political transition, with upcoming elections contingent on improved security conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)