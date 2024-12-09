Left Menu

Haiti's Unseen Tragedy: Massacre in Cite Soleil

A weekend massacre in Haiti's Cite Soleil led to the deaths of around 180 people, mainly elderly, after gang leader Monel "Mikano" Felix reportedly ordered attacks due to suspicions of witchcraft. The government is mobilizing efforts to combat gang violence amid calls for increased international support for security missions.

Updated: 09-12-2024 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck Haiti's Cite Soleil area over the weekend as a mass killing claimed the lives of approximately 180 people, predominantly elderly, according to statements from the prime minister's office and the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The attacks were allegedly orchestrated by gang leader Monel "Mikano" Felix, who suspected local elderly of using witchcraft against his child, who recently died. The situation has sparked urgent calls for bolstered international support against rising gang violence.

The ongoing instability highlights the urgent need for action to ensure the safety of residents and support for a political transition, with upcoming elections contingent on improved security conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

