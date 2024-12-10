Jay-Z Denies Rape Allegation, Claims Extortion Attempt

Rapper Jay-Z is involved in a serious legal battle as a rape allegation has been added to an existing lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has strongly denied the claims, calling them 'idiotic' and 'heinous in nature.'

According to a recent statement, Jay-Z has accused the lawyer representing his accuser of attempting to extort him by threatening to publicize the allegations unless a legal settlement was reached. The rapper has countered by filing his own lawsuit against the lawyer in California.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations against Combs, who remains in custody for federal sex trafficking charges. Jay-Z expressed his frustration, stating the ordeal will affect his family, who will have to deal with social ramifications as the legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)