Jay-Z Denies Rape Allegation, Claims Extortion Attempt
Jay-Z faces a rape allegation as part of a lawsuit involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The rapper has labeled the claims as an extortion attempt and has filed a lawsuit against the accuser's lawyer. The lawsuit is part of wider sexual assault charges against Combs, who is awaiting trial.
Rapper Jay-Z is involved in a serious legal battle as a rape allegation has been added to an existing lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has strongly denied the claims, calling them 'idiotic' and 'heinous in nature.'
According to a recent statement, Jay-Z has accused the lawyer representing his accuser of attempting to extort him by threatening to publicize the allegations unless a legal settlement was reached. The rapper has countered by filing his own lawsuit against the lawyer in California.
This lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations against Combs, who remains in custody for federal sex trafficking charges. Jay-Z expressed his frustration, stating the ordeal will affect his family, who will have to deal with social ramifications as the legal proceedings continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)