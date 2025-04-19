Left Menu

Imposter Gamers: Extortion Attempts by Posing as Notorious Figures

A 24-year-old man named Lovejeet was arrested in Punjab for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman by impersonating the brother of gangster Goldy Brar. Police investigations revealed the accused used virtual numbers and social media to mask his identity. Authorities urge people to report extortion attempts immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:35 IST
In a significant development over the weekend, Punjab Police apprehended a 24-year-old individual named Lovejeet, who allegedly attempted to extort a substantial sum of money from a local businessman by masquerading as the brother of notorious gangster Goldy Brar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that Lovejeet, a resident of Bargari, Faridkot, had demanded Rs 1 crore from an automobile showroom owner, further issuing death threats to the complainant and the family.

During preliminary investigations, authorities discovered that the accused had employed virtual numbers and social media platforms to hide his true identity and avoid police detection. Such incidents highlight a worrying trend where individuals fabricate associations with known criminals to exploit public fear. The police have urged citizens to promptly report any extortion attempts to allow the law to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

