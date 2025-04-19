Imposter Gamers: Extortion Attempts by Posing as Notorious Figures

In a significant development over the weekend, Punjab Police apprehended a 24-year-old individual named Lovejeet, who allegedly attempted to extort a substantial sum of money from a local businessman by masquerading as the brother of notorious gangster Goldy Brar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that Lovejeet, a resident of Bargari, Faridkot, had demanded Rs 1 crore from an automobile showroom owner, further issuing death threats to the complainant and the family.

During preliminary investigations, authorities discovered that the accused had employed virtual numbers and social media platforms to hide his true identity and avoid police detection. Such incidents highlight a worrying trend where individuals fabricate associations with known criminals to exploit public fear. The police have urged citizens to promptly report any extortion attempts to allow the law to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)