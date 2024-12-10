Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Accuses Israel Over Syrian Buffer Zone

Saudi Arabia criticizes Israel's seizure of a buffer zone in Syria, viewing it as a move to destabilize Syria and hinder its return to security, stated the Saudi foreign ministry.

Updated: 10-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has voiced strong concerns over Israel's recent actions in Syria. The kingdom alleges that Israel's seizure of a buffer zone is a strategic move to disrupt the roadmap for Syria's return to stability.

A statement released by the Saudi foreign ministry on Monday emphasized that such actions undermine Syria's potential for restoring its security and peace.

The ongoing tensions in the region continue to create diplomatic ripples, heightening regional anxieties over future stability.

