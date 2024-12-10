Saudi Arabia Accuses Israel Over Syrian Buffer Zone

Saudi Arabia has voiced strong concerns over Israel's recent actions in Syria. The kingdom alleges that Israel's seizure of a buffer zone is a strategic move to disrupt the roadmap for Syria's return to stability.

A statement released by the Saudi foreign ministry on Monday emphasized that such actions undermine Syria's potential for restoring its security and peace.

The ongoing tensions in the region continue to create diplomatic ripples, heightening regional anxieties over future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)