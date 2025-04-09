Berrettini Stuns Zverev at Monte Carlo Masters: Italian Triumph

In a thrilling match at the Monte Carlo Masters, unseeded Matteo Berrettini overcame second-ranked Alexander Zverev with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Berrettini's aggressive style and persistence on clay courts were evident as he broke Zverev's serve in the decisive set, securing a notable win.

Despite Zverev's initial lead, Berrettini maintained focus and resilience, ultimately capitalizing on his first match point. The victory adds to Berrettini's impressive run on clay, having won 17 of his past 18 matches on the surface.

In other matches, Stefanos Tsitsipas began his title defense triumphantly, while Novak Djokovic is set to play Alejandro Tabilo next. Djokovic aims for his 100th career title following a recent setback at the Miami Open.

