Berrettini Stuns Zverev at Monte Carlo Masters: Italian Triumph
Matteo Berrettini upset second-ranked Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Berrettini, unseeded, showcased aggressive play, breaking Zverev's serve in the deciding set. With this victory, Berrettini continues his strong clay-court form, winning 17 of his last 18 matches.
In a thrilling match at the Monte Carlo Masters, unseeded Matteo Berrettini overcame second-ranked Alexander Zverev with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Berrettini's aggressive style and persistence on clay courts were evident as he broke Zverev's serve in the decisive set, securing a notable win.
Despite Zverev's initial lead, Berrettini maintained focus and resilience, ultimately capitalizing on his first match point. The victory adds to Berrettini's impressive run on clay, having won 17 of his past 18 matches on the surface.
In other matches, Stefanos Tsitsipas began his title defense triumphantly, while Novak Djokovic is set to play Alejandro Tabilo next. Djokovic aims for his 100th career title following a recent setback at the Miami Open.
