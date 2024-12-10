Left Menu

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Five Ukrainian children, initially displaced or taken into care since the 2022 Russian invasion, have been repatriated. This effort is part of a wider mission to return over 20,000 children. The process demonstrated challenges faced by families and involved both state and international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 05:45 IST
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a poignant development, five Ukrainian children who had been displaced or taken into care since Russia's February 2022 invasion have been safely returned to Ukraine. This return marks progress in an ongoing campaign to repatriate over 20,000 deported children, a mission fraught with challenges and international implications.

Daria Zarivna, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, announced the children's return. Among them were three young individuals who turned 18 during their displacement. One girl persistently sought her return despite being exposed to Russian war narratives, while a boy reunited with his entire family after initially fleeing to Russia.

These stories, described by Zarivna as "tales of fate and rescue," underscore the collaborative efforts of the Ukrainian government, volunteers, and international partners. Meanwhile, Russia has denied any deportations, claiming relocations were to safe areas. Despite these claims, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian leaders involved in the displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024