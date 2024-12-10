Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

In a poignant development, five Ukrainian children who had been displaced or taken into care since Russia's February 2022 invasion have been safely returned to Ukraine. This return marks progress in an ongoing campaign to repatriate over 20,000 deported children, a mission fraught with challenges and international implications.

Daria Zarivna, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, announced the children's return. Among them were three young individuals who turned 18 during their displacement. One girl persistently sought her return despite being exposed to Russian war narratives, while a boy reunited with his entire family after initially fleeing to Russia.

These stories, described by Zarivna as "tales of fate and rescue," underscore the collaborative efforts of the Ukrainian government, volunteers, and international partners. Meanwhile, Russia has denied any deportations, claiming relocations were to safe areas. Despite these claims, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian leaders involved in the displacements.

