50-Year Sentence for Polygamist Leader Samuel Bateman

Samuel Bateman, a polygamist religious leader, received a 50-year prison sentence for coercing underage girls into sexual acts and planning to kidnap them. His group was an offshoot of Warren Jeffs' sect. Bateman admitted to crimes related to transporting and kidnapping minors, with his 'wives' also implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:32 IST
Samuel Bateman, a religious leader who led a polygamist sect, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for coercing underage girls into sexual acts and plotting to kidnap them from protective custody. His sect was an offshoot of the one formerly led by Warren Jeffs.

The court found Bateman guilty of a longstanding scheme involving the transportation and kidnapping of minors for sexual activity. His influence extended across state lines, marking a grim chapter in the history of fundamentalist groups linked to abuse.

Bateman's plea agreement included the forfeiture of up to $1 million per victim in restitution. Additional charges were dropped, but members of his sect faced convictions for contributing to his criminal acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

