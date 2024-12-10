Indian Americans Rally for Justice for Bangladeshi Hindus

A large group of Indian Americans rallied from the White House to the US Capitol, protesting attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Chanting slogans like “We want Justice” and “Protect Hindus,” demonstrators urged both the outgoing Trump administration and incoming Biden administration to demand Bangladesh proactively safeguard its Hindu population.

The event, orchestrated by organizations such as StopHinduGenocide.org and HinduACTion, called for a boycott of Bangladeshi garments in the U.S. until accountability is established. Speakers highlighted ongoing violence in regions like Chittagong and Rangpur, urging awareness and intervention to halt hate crimes against Hindus.

Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduACTion and other speakers stressed international involvement, urging American citizens and institutions like the UN and financial entities to enforce human rights adherence. Additionally, they demanded the release of imprisoned leaders like ISKCON's Chinmoy Das, citing grave concerns surrounding his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)