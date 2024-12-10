Left Menu

Indian Americans Rally for Justice for Bangladeshi Hindus

Indian Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., marching from the White House to the US Capitol, demanding action against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. Led by various advocacy groups, demonstrators called for political accountability and an end to garment imports from Bangladesh until justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • United States

A large group of Indian Americans rallied from the White House to the US Capitol, protesting attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Chanting slogans like “We want Justice” and “Protect Hindus,” demonstrators urged both the outgoing Trump administration and incoming Biden administration to demand Bangladesh proactively safeguard its Hindu population.

The event, orchestrated by organizations such as StopHinduGenocide.org and HinduACTion, called for a boycott of Bangladeshi garments in the U.S. until accountability is established. Speakers highlighted ongoing violence in regions like Chittagong and Rangpur, urging awareness and intervention to halt hate crimes against Hindus.

Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduACTion and other speakers stressed international involvement, urging American citizens and institutions like the UN and financial entities to enforce human rights adherence. Additionally, they demanded the release of imprisoned leaders like ISKCON's Chinmoy Das, citing grave concerns surrounding his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

