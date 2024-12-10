Left Menu

US-Japan Alliance: A Crucial Meeting Amidst Rising Security Threats

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Japan to strengthen alliance amidst rising threats from China and North Korea. Discussions will also cover concerns over Osprey aircraft safety and regional security cooperation. Austin emphasizes the importance of collaboration with allies in maintaining regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:35 IST
Lloyd Austin
  • Country:
  • Japan

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Japan on Tuesday to reinforce the strategic US-Japan alliance and address pressing security challenges posed by China and North Korea. The visit underscores the heightened importance of bilateral cooperation as regional threats escalate.

Austin's visit coincides with rising apprehensions regarding the safety of Osprey military aircraft, which were recently grounded in the US due to safety concerns following a near-mishap. Japanese officials are negotiating with the US military to address the issue.

During high-level meetings, including talks with Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Austin emphasized the critical role of international collaboration. With tensions simmering in the region, the US remains committed to working with allies to uphold a rules-based international order, ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

