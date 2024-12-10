Kerala High Court Bans Political Flex Boards in Temples

The Kerala High Court has explicitly declared that flex boards extolling the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have no place in temples, marking them as inappropriate distractions for devotees who come to pray, not to view political figures. The court's decisive ruling, delivered by Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S, addresses a self-initiated plea concerning a contentious board at Thuravoor Mahakshetram near Cherthala.

The controversial board featured images of notable political figures, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, celebrating the Board's approval of the 'annadanam' initiative for Sabarimala pilgrims during the pilgrimage season. The court was clear in its condemnation, stating such actions overstepped the bounds of the Board's management role, as temples belong to the trusteeship of the TDB, not private ownership.

Further inquiry was demanded into whether similar boards were installed in other temples, pressing the TDB for transparency. The use of devotees' contributions for these purposes was questioned, reinforcing the court's stance on maintaining the sanctity and primary purpose of temple environments.

