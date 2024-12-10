Left Menu

Kerala High Court Bans Political Flex Boards in Temples

The Kerala High Court has ruled against the installation of flex boards in temples that praise the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board. The bench stated that temples are for worship, not political promotions, addressing a complaint regarding a board at Thuravoor Mahakshetram.

Updated: 10-12-2024 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala High Court has explicitly declared that flex boards extolling the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have no place in temples, marking them as inappropriate distractions for devotees who come to pray, not to view political figures. The court's decisive ruling, delivered by Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S, addresses a self-initiated plea concerning a contentious board at Thuravoor Mahakshetram near Cherthala.

The controversial board featured images of notable political figures, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, celebrating the Board's approval of the 'annadanam' initiative for Sabarimala pilgrims during the pilgrimage season. The court was clear in its condemnation, stating such actions overstepped the bounds of the Board's management role, as temples belong to the trusteeship of the TDB, not private ownership.

Further inquiry was demanded into whether similar boards were installed in other temples, pressing the TDB for transparency. The use of devotees' contributions for these purposes was questioned, reinforcing the court's stance on maintaining the sanctity and primary purpose of temple environments.

