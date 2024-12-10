Left Menu

Judicial Controversy: Demand for Probe into High Court Judge's Conduct

Prashant Bhushan, convenor of Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, seeks an inquiry into Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav's conduct. His remarks at a VHP event alleged to breach judicial ethics. The NGO demands Judge Yadav's suspension pending investigation, emphasizing the need to restore public trust in judiciary impartiality.

letter
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the Indian judiciary, Prashant Bhushan, a reputed lawyer and activist, has called for an investigation into the conduct of Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav. The demand comes after Justice Yadav's controversial remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event were deemed by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) to breach fundamental judicial ethics and constitutional principles.

Justice Yadav, in his speech, praised the Uniform Civil Code as a means to promote social harmony and secularism, but his remarks reportedly targeted the Muslim community, leading to accusations of judicial impropriety. This has sparked concerns about the judge's ability to maintain neutrality, a crucial element for upholding the Constitution and public faith in judiciary independence.

The CJAR, backed by Bhushan's letter to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, insists on a suspension of Justice Yadav from judicial work and the formation of a time-bound committee to probe the allegations. The letter underlines the necessity for a strong institutional response to restore public trust in the judiciary, highlighting that any perceived bias could severely impact the institution's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

