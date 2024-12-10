Financial Standoff: Karnataka's Struggle for Drought Aid

The Supreme Court has called upon the Centre and Karnataka government to swiftly address the issue of releasing financial aid from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought management in Karnataka.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, sought additional time for filing an affidavit. The court pressed for a resolution, underscoring the urgency as Karnataka seeks Rs 18,171 crore but has only received Rs 3,819 crore.

The plea highlights the severe impact of the drought, with constitutional rights invoked to stress the gravity. A decision on the state's appeal is scheduled for January.

(With inputs from agencies.)