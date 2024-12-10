Left Menu

Financial Standoff: Karnataka's Struggle for Drought Aid

The Supreme Court urged the resolution of Karnataka's plea for NDRF aid, citing financial challenges due to severe drought. The state seeks Rs 18,171 crore for relief, alleging Center's lack of full payment contravenes constitutional rights. Hearing continues, with a decision expected in January.

The Supreme Court has called upon the Centre and Karnataka government to swiftly address the issue of releasing financial aid from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought management in Karnataka.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, sought additional time for filing an affidavit. The court pressed for a resolution, underscoring the urgency as Karnataka seeks Rs 18,171 crore but has only received Rs 3,819 crore.

The plea highlights the severe impact of the drought, with constitutional rights invoked to stress the gravity. A decision on the state's appeal is scheduled for January.

