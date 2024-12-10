Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up in South Sudan Amidst Growing Economic Woes

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed key figures, including the head of the military, police chief, and central bank governor, without providing reasons. The moves come amidst military discontent over unpaid wages and recent unrest in Juba, highlighting the nation's ongoing political and economic instability.

Leadership Shake-Up in South Sudan Amidst Growing Economic Woes
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has terminated the services of the military chief, police chief, and the central bank governor, according to a statement on the state-owned SSBC network. The announcement, devoid of explanatory details, revealed that Paul Nang Majok will replace General Santino Wol as the head of the army's defense forces.

Security insiders suggest that these abrupt changes might be linked to prevailing unrest within the military, pointing to soldiers going unpaid for nearly a year. Efforts to reach an army spokesman for comment were unproductive, and government spokesperson Michael Makuei also remained unavailable for further clarification.

This leadership recalibration follows the October removal of Akol Koor Kuc from the National Security Service. Alongside the reshuffle of central bank's top officials, South Sudan's financial landscape remains volatile. The nation, recovering from a 2013 civil war, continues to wrestle with peace process setbacks and a postponed national election now set for December 2026.

