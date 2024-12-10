Left Menu

Indonesia's Economic Tightening: Prabowo's Call for Efficiency Amid Tensions

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto urges efficient government spending in response to global economic uncertainties from geopolitical tensions. He emphasizes reducing non-productive spending and enhancing targeted subsidies, aiming for Indonesia to achieve 8% economic growth by focusing on natural resource industries and flagship programs like free school meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:36 IST
Indonesia's Economic Tightening: Prabowo's Call for Efficiency Amid Tensions
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has called for a tightening of government expenditure as global economic challenges loom due to escalating geopolitical tensions. In a directive issued on Tuesday, Prabowo underscored the need to eliminate wasteful spending and focus on efficient allocation of resources.

Addressing his cabinet, he stressed that geopolitical tensions and competition among major powers are hindering economic stability. He advocated for cutting down on non-productive activities and emphasized the importance of directing funds to areas that directly benefit the public.

Prabowo, taking proactive steps, also launched an app aimed at improving procurement efficiency in public sector spending. With a robust budget of 3,621 trillion rupiah set for the next fiscal year, he envisions leveraging Indonesia's natural resources and flagship initiatives to boost economic growth targets significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024